Bengaluru: In the case involving the deaths of four people of the same family that came to the fore in Bengaluru on August 3, police have revealed that it was the head of the family, a software professional from Andhra Pradesh, who had allegedly murdered his wife and two daughters before ending his own life.

Shockingly, the techie Veerarjuna Vijay, 31, after killing the trio-- wife Hemavathi, 29, and their two daughters Moksha Megha Nayana (aged one and half years) and Sunayana (8 months old)--stayed with the dead bodies for three days before ending his own life. Vijay married Hemavati six years ago. The bodies were found in an apartment in Seegehalli in Kadugodi police station limits in the city on Thursday.

Vijay worked at a software company located in Kundalahalli as a team lead. He got into the share market a few years ago and suffered huge losses. He had taken loans and invested in shares. The techie was trapped in debt and landed in a severe economic crisis situation. When Vijay's mobile phone and laptop were checked, it came to know that he was involved in share trading and suffered losses.

Lived with corpses for three days: On August 3, neighbours informed the police after a bad smell emanated from the apartment. As the police rushed in and barged into the apartment, they found the four dead bodies. The bodies of Hemavati and the two children were lying on the floor of the bedroom. Police said that Hemavati's body had completely decomposed.

First Hemavati, then the children, and finally Vijay died as revealed in the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report, police said. According to police, on July 31st, Vijay strangled his wife, and then on August 1 he killed his two children. After spending three days with the corpses, he finally ended his life as well on August 3. A post-mortem examination of the four bodies was conducted and the dead bodies were handed over to the family members on Friday. Kadugodi police said that the bodies were taken to Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: Bengaluru Police arrests 'Rapido' driver after woman says he masturbated during ride