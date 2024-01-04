BENGALURU SEES RISE IN CYBER MURDER ROBBERY VEHICLE THEFT CASES

Bengaluru: Crimes are on a high in state capital. Out of 12,627 cases registered in 2023, the cops managed to cracks 3,603 cases.

Cases of murder, robbery, burglary, vehicle theft, kidnapping, and cybercrime have increased significantly. There has been a slight increase in theft, drugs, and gambling.

In 2023, 205 cases of murder, 673 robberies, 1692 house burglaries, and 5909 vehicle theft cases were registered. Similarly, a total of 9,254 cases were registered in 2022, while 12,627 cases were registered last year.

In 2022, 173 murder cases were registered, while last year 207 murder cases were registered. Compared to 2022, there has been an increase of 31% in murder cases in 2023.

There have been murders on the spot due to provocation, extramarital affairs, and family feuds. Still last year 673 cases of robbery were registered, which is an increase of 41%. Out of the total robbery cases, 385 cases are mobile robbery cases. Last year, 1,189 kidnapping cases were registered and 981 cases were solved. In 2022, only 931 cases were registered. Violence against women is high and 2630 and 3260 cases have been registered in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Out of 1135 cases of sexual violence, 696 cases of violence were reported by husbands or relatives. Last year there were 631 cases of child abuse. Cyber crime cases are increasing, 9,940 cyber cases have been registered in 2022 and 17,623 cases have been registered in 2023. As the number of financial crime cases increases, the crackdown on them is gradually decreasing. Out of 17,623 cases, only 1,271 cases have been investigated.

As a result of creating more awareness among people about cybercrime, the conversion of complaints into FIRs through the NCRP portal, 112 and cases have been registered in all legal police stations of the city except Sen police station, the number of cases has been made clear by the police statistics.