Bengaluru (Karnataka): A two-wheeler with registration number KA 04 KF 9072 has been slapped with a Rs 3.22 lakh fine for violating traffic rules. According to official sources, the vehicle has 643 pending traffic violation fines, most of which were issued using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed at various locations in the city.

The two-wheeler was issued multiple challans because the rider was caught riding without a helmet. Images captured by traffic cameras show a man riding a blue-coloured scooter without wearing a helmet in the RT Nagar area of Bengaluru. Sources said that the scooter belonged to a resident of Ganganagar and for the last two years, different people riding this two-wheeler have been violating the traffic rules.

Sources said that the penalty of Rs 3.22 lakh, significantly surpassing the vehicle's value, serves as a stern reminder that technology-driven surveillance is a formidable tool in curbing traffic violations. Bengaluru traffic Police are now booking most of the traffic violation cases in the city using AI-powered cameras.

The Bengaluru traffic police had introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), where artificial intelligence-enabled cameras were installed to detect traffic violations and issue challans.