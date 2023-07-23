BENGALURU POLICE ARRESTS RAPIDO DRIVER AFTER WOMAN SAYS HE MASTURBATED DURING RIDE

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police arrested a Rapido driver after a Twitter user alleged that he masturbated while riding the bike and harassed her on WhatsApp even after dropping her at the destination.

After the woman shared her ordeal on the social media on July 21, Bengaluru Police promptly responded by registering an FIR in Electronic City police station. Police on Saturday took to Twitter informing that the accused has been arrested.

After the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police South-East division CK Baba shared his blurred photograph on Twitter today with the caption, "Just nabbed a sicko on wheels! BCP won't stand for such indecent antics!" He further wrote that a criminal case has been filed against the accused, who was pretending to be a Rapido driver. "Keep it clean or face the full force of the law," he tweeted.

On Friday, the Twitter user shared her ordeal in a series of posts. She wrote that she went to attend the Manipur violence protest at Town Hall in Bangalore and had booked a Rapido auto for her way back. But, following repeated cancellations, she opted for a bike.

According to the woman, the driver arrived on a different bike and told her that the one that was registered with Rapido had gone for servicing. After confirming her booking, the woman proceeded with the ride. "During the journey, we reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand and engaging in inappropriate behavior (Masturbating while riding the bike). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal," she tweeted.

In order to conceal her home location, the woman asked him to drop her 200 metres before her actual destination. She further alleged that even after the ride was over the man continued calling and messaging her on WhatsApp. She said that though she had blocked his number he continued calling her from other numbers. She also shared a screenshot of the chat.

In her last tweet, the woman questioned Rapido about the measures that are taken for background verification of its drivers. "Your users' safety should be a top priority. Please ensure that people registered with your service can be trusted for a safe travel experience," she tweeted.

Soon after the woman's post surfaced, Bengaluru Police asked for her contact number and sought all details about the case from her. Finally, the accused was arrested today.