BENGALURU POLICE ARREST THREE SRI LANKAN CRIMINALS FOR ILLEGALLY ENTERING INDIA INVESTIGATION ON

Bengaluru: The City Crime Branch Police of Bengaluru arrested three Sri Lankan nationals who illegally entered India by boat without valid documents and then arrived at Bengaluru, police said on Thursday. The three have several murder cases against them. Along with the trio, police also held a man accused of arranging accommodation for them.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sri Lankan nationals Kasan Kumar Sanaka (36), Amila Nuwan (36) and Ranga Prasad (36) and Jai Paramesh (42), a rowdy sheeter who arranged their accommodation. The accused were arrested after raiding the rowdy sheeter's house, CCB officials informed. After entering India, the Sri Lankan nationals reached Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu's Salem.

Police said that the accused sneaked into India 20 days back and were staying in an apartment near Bengaluru Cross under Yelahanka Police Station. The three are accused in several murder cases, police added. Of which, Sanaka has four murder cases against him, Nuwan has five murder cases while there are two murder and two assault cases against Prasad.

During the CCB raid, 13 mobile phones, visiting cards with Sri Lankan addresses, bus tickets, paper cuttings and Xerox copies of many Aadhaar cards and voter IDs were recovered from the trio. Investigations are underway to ascertain whether the accused had conspired to commit an illegal act in Bengaluru or not, police added.

Presently, the three Sri Lankans and the rowdy sheeter are being interrogated. However, the main challenge faced by the investigators is that the Sri Lankan nationals do not know English or Hindi and are only conversant in Sinhalese language. On the other hand, the rowdy sheeter does not speak Sinhalese.

It has been revealed that Paramesh brought the three from Salem with the help of another person and had given them shelter in Bengaluru. The person who aided Paramesh had managed to escape and his mobile phone is switched off, police added. A case has been registered at Yalahanka police station and probe is on, police said.