BENGALURU MUMBAI SPICEJET FLIGHT DELAYED BY 14 HOURS PASSENGERS FURIOUS

Bengaluru: A SpiceJet flight from Kempegowda International Airport to Mumbai was delayed by more than 14 hours due to a technical glitch leaving passengers fuming as they complained that no alternative arrangements were made for them.

More than 200 passengers protested against the SpiceJet crew at the airport. The flight was scheduled to takeoff from Bengaluru to Mumbai at 6 am on Wednesday. The SpiceJet crew initially announced that the flight will be delayed by 2 hours due to technical reasons. Later, the passengers, were made to deboard after spending two hours inside the flight.

When the passengers inquired about the flight status, they were informed that the flight was rescheduled to 12 noon and then 3 pm. Finally, the Bengaluru-Mumbai flight took off at 8:30 pm.

The passengers were left frustrated and expressed their anger against the SpiceJet authorities. Some of them even got into a verbal altercation with the airline staff. They complained that the airline did not arrange for any alternative flight for them to Mumbai and made them waiting at the airport for more than 14 hours. Some passengers even took to X venting out their anger at the SpiceJet crew members.

According to sources, a technical glitch was noticed in the flight yesterday after passengers had boarded it. In order to mend it, passengers were made to alight. It took a long time to transport the defective part from another location to Bengaluru and finally the flight tookoff after a delay of 14 hours, sources said.