Bengaluru: A video of a three-year-old boy assaulting a two-year-old girl at a daycare in Chikkalasandra under Subramanyanapura police station went viral on social media recently.

Soon after it evoked outrage, Bengaluru police issued a notice to the daycare centre and the district education officer's office. Also, the State Child Rights Commission has taken the matter seriously and registered a voluntary complaint, and sent a notice regarding the incident. ''How many years have you been running the daycare? Have you got permission from the Education Department? What measures have been taken for the safety of the children?'' the notice sent to the daycare owners read.

After the video went viral, it sparked outrage in the public. People accused the staff of the daycare centre of negligence. The daycare has been temporarily closed. Subramanyanapura police rushed to the daycare and interrogated staff. According to cops, a statement was recorded from the girl's parents. Cops said there were many children in the centre. There were seven children including a boy and a girl who were assaulted in one of the rooms. A child was taken away by the staff as he needed to go to the toilet. In the meantime, the boy had hit the girl. He assaulted the girl many times. The atrocity was recorded continuously for seven minutes. When the parents came to take the girl home, they found scars on her face, cheeks, and hands. They also received information about their daughter's ordeal from other children. When the CCTV installed in the room was checked, the matter came to light. The parents did not file any complaint at the police station thinking that such a step can have an adverse impact on the child.