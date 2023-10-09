Bengaluru (Karnataka) : After a long wait, Metro Rail services on the two sections of the Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to KR Puram and Kengri to Challaghatta commenced its operations on Monday. The Metro Rail services on the two sections began at 5 am without any formal inauguration.

In a statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said, "BMRCL wishes to inform the public regarding the opening of passenger services on the two sections between Krishnarajapura and Baiyappanahalli, a distance of 2.10 km with one station in between at Benniganahalli and the other beyond Kengeri to Challaghatta a distance of 2.05 km with effect from October 9."

With the opening of these two vital sections, the complete the East-West corridor, the Purple Line from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta will be complete with a total length of 43.49 km and 37 metro stations, it said. The operational network of BMRCL will increase from 69.66 km to 73.81 km with 66 metro stations, it added.