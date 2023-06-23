BENGALURU METRO PILLAR COLLAPSE CASE POLICE SUBMITTED 1100 PAGE CHARGE SHEET AFTER 5 MONTHS

Bengaluru: The police completed the investigation into the death of a mother and a child after a metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru five months ago and filed a charge sheet. Bengaluru's Govindpur police investigated the case and submitted an 1100-page charge sheet to the court against 11 people, including construction company engineers and BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) engineers, cops said.

The police conducted an investigation based on the report of the IIT experts who inspected the scene. The charge sheet has been submitted along with the respective reports. In the chargesheet, it has also been mentioned that the failure of the officials and safety measures taken during the construction of the pillar were the reasons for the accident. The charge sheet has been submitted based on the IIT report on the incident and the FSL report on the materials used.

Background of the case: On the morning of January 10, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed on the ring road of HRBR layout. Tejaswini (28) a resident of Horamau in Bengaluru and her son Vihaan (3), who were traveling on a two-wheeler, were killed. Tejaswini's husband Lohit Kumar and another girl who was on the bike sustained serious injuries. Later, based on the complaint filed by the deceased's husband, Lohit Kumar, a case was registered at Govindpur police station against BMRCL and eight officials of Nagarjuna Construction Company, which was responsible for the construction of the pillar. The police interrogated 15 officials including BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez. The BMRCL suspended the deputy chief engineer, executive engineer, and site engineer who was involved in the project. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) also requested the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to independently investigate the matter and submit a report.