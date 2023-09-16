Bengaluru: Massive protest by Kammavari Youth Brigade against arrest of former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Kammavari Youth Brigade, Kammavari Sangh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers, Bengaluru IT professionals, the TDP Forum, about 4,000 people from Andhra Pradesh residing in Karnataka staged a massive protest at Freedom Park here against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

The protesters claimed that the country's visionary leader, people's activist N Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested for political malice. "We as the people of Karnataka are giving him our unwavering support and we demand his his immediate release," the protestors added.

The protesters further said that Chandrababu Naidu, who has worked hard for the comprehensive development of Andhra Pradesh, has given special emphasis on the development of the Information Technology sector and industrial growth. His arrest shocked his admirers and they warned that they would continue to fight until he was released.

"He was arrested by creating fake documents. His admirers in Karnataka, and the entry country and abroad are worried about this. The country needs his leadership," the protesters demanded.

Kammavari Youth Brigade president Yogesh, Treasurer K Teja, Brigade Chief Rohit Naidu, Praneet Chaudhary, Bharat Chaudhary, Ganesh Prasad, important leaders of the association, Kammawari Sangh community and other leaders participated in the protest.

On September 13, the Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourned the petition filed by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash the case registered against him by the CID in the name of a skill development scam and the judicial remand order passed by ACB's court based on it.

73-year-old Chandrababu Naidu, who is also an MLA, is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.

