Bengaluru: In what appears to be a gender non-conformation conflict, a dowry case has been filed against a man whom his wife accuses of wearing women's undergarments and lipstick. The incident came to light after the wife approached the police station alleging her in-laws were pestering her for money to treat her husband's sexual orientation.

An FIR has been registered at the Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station in Bangalore on charges of dowry. The fact that her husband prefers men got revealed to her on the couple's first night after their marriage. She found him looking into the mirror applying lipstick. She found him wearing women's underwear. She asked him to find out whether he was pranking her only to learn that he was attracted to men. In her statement to the police, the 25-year-old said that he was also harassing her seeking more dowry.

The couple was married in 2020 after they met each other on a matrimony website. The man who is accused had done his Masters in Technology and was working at a reputed IT firm. At the time of wedding, the woman's family had offered 800 grams of gold, one-kilogram silver and Rs 5 lakhs in cash as wedding gift, the woman charged.

According to the complaint, the couple used to fight every day during the pandemic-induced lockdown over the husband's orientation. The woman also alleged that her mother-in-law had once sprayed cockroach repellant on her causing her to fall ill. The woman said that her husband's behavior got "stranger" by the day.

My mother-in-law also kept forcing me to pay another Rs 10 lakhs which she said was meant for treating her husband for his homosexual orientation. The woman mentioned in the complaint that she could not bear the harassment and had left the house. She was staying at her brother-in-law's house for a while before she moved out again due to mental harassment.