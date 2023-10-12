Bengaluru: A man killed his 20-year-old daughter while she was asleep in a suspected case of honour killing in a village in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said. After the incident, the accused surrendered himself at Vishwanathapura police station.

According to police, the accused Manjunath, a resident of Bidalur village in Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru was offended with his elder daughter, Kavana for having an affair with a youth from another caste. The accused allegedly slit his daughter's throat and smashed her head with a stick while she was sleeping. A case has been registered in this connection and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police added.

"It is being suspected that the man killed his daughter for the sake of his family's honour," said an officer of Viswanathpur police, who visited the spot after the incident for investigation.

Manjunath had two daughters, who were both having affairs with men from other castes. On Tuesday, his younger daughter complained to police that her father was against her relationship but she wanted to live with her lover. After which, police sent her to the counselling centre.

Meanwhile, when the man came to know that his elder daughter too was in an inter-caste relationship, an argument arose between them last night. He was upset with her and asked her to come out of the relationship but she refused.

Later at night, while his daughter was sleeping, Manjunath, who works in a chicken shop slit her throat with a cleaver knife before smashing her head with a stick.