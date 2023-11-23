Bengaluru: The Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced nine years imprisonment to a man for allegedly gouging out his father's eyes for property. The 44-year-old accused, identified as Abhishek. The victim and father of the accused, Parameshwar, is a 66-year-old, who hailed from Banashankari in Shakambari Nagar.

Meanwhile, Abhishek had attempted to kill his father by fatally attacking him for not signing the property deed. This incident took place in October 2018. In this regard, the JP Nagar police arrested the accused, conducted an investigation and submitted a charge sheet to the court. After a long trial, the crime was proven.