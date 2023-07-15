BENGALURU MAN CAUGHT BEGGING DISGUISING HIMSELF AS WOMAN

Bengaluru: A man was caught begging on the streets posing as a woman. It appears that he begged to earn a better living but his wife and children did not know anything about this, police said on Saturday.

The man, identified as Chetan was arrested by cops of the Bagalgunte police station in Bengaluru. According to police, Chetan had a separate room in his house where he kept all accessories that were needed to disguise himself as a woman. He did not allow anyone to enter this room.

Every morning, after leaving his house for work, Chetan first wore clothes of a woman and then dressed up like a beggar. His family never suspected that Chetan begged on the streets.

It appears that Chetan resorted to begging in order to earn a good amount of money, police said. After disguising himself as a woman beggar, he would roam around with transgenders asking for money from people. The Nagasandra metro station was one of the areas where he frequented as a beggar.

Chetan's disguise was revealed when he attempted to illegally build a shed near Nagasandra Metro Station. On July 13, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials along with the local people came there for inspection. While the inspection was underway, Chetan came under the scanner for behaving rudely with a local woman. A scuffle ensued with the locals in which Chetan was beaten up following which, his identity was revealed.

Also Read: Karnataka man caught wearing burqa to avail free bus ride, let off after warning

After the incident, the Bagalgunte police reached the spot and arrested Chetan. The accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said. "The reason as to why he begged and disguised as a woman are being probed into. Chetan is being interrogated and probe is on," police said.