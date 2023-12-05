Bengaluru: A man from Karnataka's Hassan district absconding for nearly 26 years on charges of theft, was finally arrested from a restaurant where he worked as a cook in Bengaluru today.

Deve Gowda, who hails from Aluru in Hassan was arrested in 1997 in a case of theft registered in Kamakshipalya police station. He however escaped and has been absconding since then. Although the court issued several warrants, Gowda could not be produced.

For the last 26 years, police have been searching for him across the state but failed to trace him. Following a tip-off received by Kamakshipalya Police, a team nabbed him at a restaurant near the court. Upon his arrest, he was brought to the Kamakshipalya police station.

Police said it has been found that the man had been working as a cook in the restaurant for the last many years. He has already been produced before the court, police added.

