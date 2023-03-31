Bengaluru: Watching web-series or films aloud in public place might land you in trouble and that was experienced by a youth from West Bengal whose shouting of dialogues from web-series in public place was mistook as anti-national and was put behind the bars. Later, however, the cops realised their mistake and released the youth.

The incident happened at BTM Layout under the Mico Layout Police Station limits, when the youth hailing from West Bengal was falsely accused of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans. The incident took place on the morning of March 29 when the young man was sitting at BTM Layout, wearing headphones and watching the recently released Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi-starred Hindi language web series Farzi on his mobile phone.

At this time, some dialogues that was mistook as pro-Pakistani came out of his mouth. The locals who heard this immediately called the police and informed them that someone is shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan. A team of the Mico layout police reached the spot without delay and immediately took the accused youth into custody and interrogated him.

After investigation, the police found that the youth was not shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, but he was merely repeating dialogues from the web series Farzi. The police confirmed that the youth's slogan was just a dialogue from the web series and not a pro-Pakistan slogan. The youth completed his graduation in hotel management and has been working in Bangalore.

Farzi is an Indian Hindi-language black comedy crime thriller television series created, produced and directed by Raj and DK, who also co-wrote the series with Sita Menon and Suman Kumar. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora and tells the story of a disillusioned artist who decides to make counterfeit money.