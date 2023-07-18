Bengaluru: After winding up with a social dinner on Monday night, the top party leaders from 26 Opposition parties will assemble on Tuesday morning to listen to Congress party chief Mallikarjuna Kharge. This article will bring you updates related to the Opposition Meeting and related developments at one place.

Multiple flex banners accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the Sultanganj bridge collapse have come up at a key traffic junction near the Opposition parties meet venue during the wee hours on Tuesday. Police who swung into action and removed the posters from 'Chalukya Circle.' Nitish Kumar is attending the Opposition meeting after hosting the first one in Patna. Read more...

NCP founder and party chief Sharad Pawar has left for Bengaluru from his Mumbai residence. He has arrived at Mumbai Airport from where he is expected to fly in to Bengaluru to attend the 'Joint Opposition Meet,' as announced earlier. Pawar's attendance in the crucial meet comes at a time when his nephew Ajit Pawar had broke away from the party to join the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

The AICC president will deliver his opening remarks at 11 am and the discussion on a six point-agenda will be taken up by the leaders. The leaders will break for lunch at 1 pm and will re-assemble at 2.30 pm. The leaders will choose a coordinator for the alliance and conclude the meeting by 3 pm. A press conference to detail the media on the resolutions adopted by the Opposition leaders will be held at 4 pm. Read more...

Senior Congress leaders are expected to pay their respects to veteran and two time Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who died here after a prolonged illnesss during the early hours of Tuesday. Read more...