BENGALURU INFANT TRAFFICKING ACCUSED SOLD MORE THAN 250 NEWBORNS IN 6 YEARS

Bengaluru: Ten people arrested in connection with the child trafficking racket that was dismantled recently, sold 250 infants in six years, police investigation has revealed.

Seven accused namely Kannan Ramaswamy, Hemalatha, Mahalakshmi, Sharanya, Sahasini, Radha, and Gomathi were arrested on November 28 and sent to judicial custody while trying to sell a 20-day-old baby boy in RR Nagar police station area. Later, on November 29, another accused Murugeswari, a fake doctor named Kevin, and a middleman Ramya were arrested.

Presently, the CCB police are interrogating the accused. Investigations have revealed that the accused have been stealing and selling babies to Karnataka and other states for many years. The accused have admitted that they have sold more than 250 children in six years. Of which, 50-60 babies were sold in Karnataka while the rest were sold in Tamil Nadu, police said. CCB police have got information about the sale of only 10 children and investigations are on to track the rest of the children, police added.