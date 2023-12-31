Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A student who developed interest in literature has written four books by the age of 16. Amana J Kumar have proved her mettle in the field of literature. She has written more than 500 poems in English and Hindi so far and became a role model for other students.

Amana, the daughter of KSRTC Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Lata TS and Jaiwant Kumar, started writing English poems in the 6th standard. Aman's first poem collection is "Echoes of Soulful Poems", second is "World Amidst the Words" and third is "Lafzon ki Mhfil". The third collection of Hindi poetry is already available on Amazon, Flipkart and other sites, while the fourth book 'Galore of Mysteries' has now been launched.

Amana is studying 10th standard at Bishop Cotton Girls School, Bengaluru, and has done "Masterpieces of World Literature" course from Harvard University. Along with academic study, she is involved in literary pursuits.

Amana's literary records include India's Youngest Poet - India Book of Records -2021, Asia Book of Records-2021 for writing poems at a young age, Kautilya Junior Poet of the Year Award - 2021 Awarded by Honorable Governor of Goa, youngest poetess in the Noble Book of World Records, Golden Book of World Records 2022, Youngest Poet- Wonder Book of World Records and Youngest Poet International Book of Records.

Former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde released Amana J Kumar's fourth book and wished the girl good luck. He said that he was delighted to release the book Galore of Mysteries. It is a beautiful piece of work and the readers will appreciate this work, he said.