BENGALURU FIRE ERUPTS IN TWO CLOTHING SHOPS APPARELS WORTH CRORES BURNT NO CASUALTY

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Multiple clothing showrooms were gutted in a raging fire in Bengaluru, prompting a swift response from the fire brigade to contain the blazes and prevent further damage. The fire first erupted in a three-storey clothing showroom situated at an area which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits. Soon, the blaze spread to other shops nearby, destroying a transformer and a coconut tree in the area, leaving the latter completely burned. The fire also destroyed Louis Philippe's clothing showroom, the officials said.

The incident took place at around 11:45 pm on Monday and the fire spread to three buildings in a matter of seconds. It is suspected that the fire started from the transformer which was next to the shop. The fire team immediately reached the spot. However, amidst the chaos, four people narrowly escaped by jumping into the adjacent building. One person was rescued by fire brigade personnel.

Firefighters first doused the fire in the building adjacent to the building, wearing breathing apparatus. One crew entered the building that was raging in fire and carefully put out the flames, while others from the second unit entered through a shutter to extinguish the fire from the inside. A fireman was injured in the incident. After two and a half hours of continuous operation, the fire was brought under control. Officials said that the clothes in the shop were burnt.