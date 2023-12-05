Bengaluru: A car pushed a man, reportedly driver of another car, for around 100 metres before getting out of the vehicle and hitting him on the middle of the busy Hebbal upper bridge in Bengaluru. The act, which was caught on camera by a fellow passenger, has raised a furore on social media with netizens demanding action against the driver.

Reacting to the video clips, police have informed the nearby traffic station and the offender has been asked to report at the Hebbal traffic station.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 to 8:40 am on November 28 but it came to light after a passenger named Pradeep Herle, who was riding on the nearby car and recorded the scene on his mobile, posted it on his X handle. Herle has demanded legal action against the guilty. Both the cars carried yellow number plates. The incident occurred while several cars were plying on the highway.

According to three video clips posted on X, a man, possibly driver of an Etios car that was parked at the foot of the flyover, is seen leaning against the bonnet of an Innova car. The Innova car is seen moving ahead with the man pressed in front of the man. After going for around 100 metres, the driver of the Innova car is seen getting down from the car. He comes in front of the car and starts quarrelling as well as hitting the man.

The registration number of the Innova car was also posted by Herle, who has demanded legal action against the driver. He said that he informed the police personnel manning the traffic some distance away.