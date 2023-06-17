Bengaluru : A minor girl went to play on the terrace of their apartment but when her parents came searching for her, she made a false statement that led to an innocent food delivery boy being beaten up by the residents there. The minor girl lied that the delivery boy forcibly dragged her to the terrace and it became evident in the CCTV footage, police sources said.

It was later found out that the girl had lied to escape the wrath of her parents, who were furious as to why the girl did not stay at home as advised. According to the police, the girl's parents live in an apartment under the Electronic City Police Station limits. A few days ago, their 9-year-old daughter was alone at home while her parents went to leave their son at school.

The couple came home after some time as their daughter had an online class. However, the parents noticed that the daughter was not seen at home. Inquired about their daughter to the neighbouring flat residents.

The parents were worried because their daughter was not found even after searching for half an hour. The daughter was found when they went to the terrace of the apartment. When her parents asked why she had come there, she told that a food delivery boy came to the house and he forcibly held her hand and brought her to the terrace.

Police said that after the girl's statement, the parents inquired with the apartment security staff. They questioned the delivery boy who was there. Even though he said that he did not do anything, her parents did not listen and brought him to their daughter. The daughter also said that he was the one who dragged her. Then all the residents of the apartment got together and beat up the delivery boy. The Electronic City Police were immediately informed.

CCTV cameras revealed the truth

The police arrived at the spot and took custody and were interrogated. Also, a non-serious case (NCR) was registered as the girl's parents refused to file an FIR. The police were in for a surprise when they checked the footage of the CCTV camera installed in a building in front of the apartment. Going by the footage, the police have confirmed that no one dragged the girl by force.

Later, the police informed the parents about the incident. After questioning, the girl admitted that she went to the terrace to play by herself. The girl gave a statement in front of the police that she thought her parents would scold her if they found out about this, police said.

As of now, the delivery boy has not filed any complaint as resistance. Instead, senior police officials have confirmed that parents have been told to be patient until the police inquiry is conducted, instead of beating them if they hear an accusation against any person.