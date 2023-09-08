Bengaluru (Karnataka): Altogether 78 endangered animals, including ball pythons, king cobras, and six dead capuchin monkeys were recovered by customs officials from unclaimed baggage at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Wednesday night. Customs officials have arrested a passenger, who was suspected of being the carrier of contraband species. The passenger was travelling on Air Asia flight number FD 137 from Bangkok, which landed at Kempegowda airport on Wednesday night, officials said.

Altogether 78 endangered species comprising 17 king cobras, 55 ball pythons, and six dead capuchin monkeys were found in an unclaimed baggage. The 17 king cobras and 55 pythons were alive. All these categories of animals come under schedule species under the Wild Life Protection Act 1975.

All endangered animals were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act 1962. The live animals were deported to the country of origin and dead animals capuchin monkeys were disposed of with proper sanitary measures. Further probe into the incident is underway.

On September 6 at 10.30 pm, a passenger travelling from Bangkok landed at Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport. The flier's woman accomplice, however, managed to escape from the airport's arrival terminal, sources said.

Earlier, on August 23, the Bengaluru Air Customs officials arrested a passenger smuggling 234 endangered wild animals from Bangkok, officials said. Sources said that the arrest was made on the night of Aug. 21, Monday. It is learnt that the passenger landed at Devanahalli Kempegowda International Airport on the night of Aug. 21 on flight number FD-137 from Bangkok.

