BENGALURU COPS TO GET BODY CAMERAS TO ENHANCE TRANSPARENCY IN POLICING

Bengaluru: In a bid to ensure transparency in the police department and to strengthen the people-friendly police environment in the city, the Bengaluru police department has decided to provide body cameras to the police inspectors of the law and order department, sources said. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda has decided to give proper training to 111 police inspectors of the law and order department in the city and distribute one body camera each in another week, they said.

Mandatory to follow guidelines on wearing cameras: Sources said that body-worn cameras are being provided in a few days at each police station in Bengaluru. It will be mandatory to wear the camera preferably while on duty in public areas, sources said. Similarly, cameras should be worn compulsorily while on duty in crowded areas, including markets, bus stands and on night shift.

However, it will not be mandatory to wear a camera while arresting the accused and taking their statement in criminal cases. A senior police officer told ETV Bharat that the Commissioner of Police is preparing a guideline that includes many aspects. Regarding the utility of the body camera, a police officer said that a body-worn camera will improve the behaviour of inspectors even as it will also help in checking corruption.

Besides, it will also help in maintaining a people-friendly environment in the Police Department. City Police Commissioner

B Dayanand said that under the Safe City scheme, 111 inspectors of the city's law and order department have been instructed to provide bodyworn cameras. Steps will be taken to provide more cameras in a phased manner in the coming days, he added.

It may be recalled that bodyworn cameras were given to the traffic police a few months ago to avoid unnecessary verbal conflicts with motorists and police behaviour. A few days ago, a total of 482 cameras were given to 242 Hoysala police personnel. The Safe City scheme comes amid instances of some people misbehaving with the police during riots, protests and strikes in the city.