Bengaluru boy dies in a coma after 6 years of battling; parents seek action against hospital
Published: 2 hours ago
Bengaluru boy dies in a coma after 6 years of battling; parents seek action against hospital
Published: 2 hours ago
Bengaluru: A 20-year-old boy allegedly died on January 3 owing to overdose of anaesthesia after battling with coma for six years
The late Vignesh's father, Ishwar, lodged a complaint with the Banashankari police, demanding action against hospital authorities. Meanwhile, he was admitted to a private hospital in Padmanabha Nagar for hernia treatment on April 4, 2017. It is alleged that Vignesh lost consciousness and slipped into a coma as he was administered anaesthesia three times during the surgery.
In 2017, Vignesh's parents filed a complaint with the Banashankari police station, alleging that the death occurred due to the negligence of the doctors. Following the complaint, the hospital administration gave Rs 5 lakh, and the remaining Rs 19 lakh was spent by the parents themselves.
However, the police have registered a case against the hospital management board, and the investigation is underway.
A similar medical negligence incident took place in Karnataka's Raichur, where the parents of a seven-year-old accused a private hospital of using instant adhesive (Fevikwik) instead of sutures to cover a deep wound in the face of the injured boy.
Meanwhile, the victim fell while playing at the marriage hall, and the family rushed the boy to a hospital in the vicinity. The hospital staff in the emergency facility patched him up using adhesive.
In the wake of the incident, the parents approached the police, alleging it to be a case of medical negligence, and a probe is underway.
Read more