BENGALURU BOY DIES IN A COMA AFTER 6 YEARS OF BATTLING PARENTS SEEK ACTION AGAINST HOSPITAL

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old boy allegedly died on January 3 owing to overdose of anaesthesia after battling with coma for six years

The late Vignesh's father, Ishwar, lodged a complaint with the Banashankari police, demanding action against hospital authorities. Meanwhile, he was admitted to a private hospital in Padmanabha Nagar for hernia treatment on April 4, 2017. It is alleged that Vignesh lost consciousness and slipped into a coma as he was administered anaesthesia three times during the surgery.

In 2017, Vignesh's parents filed a complaint with the Banashankari police station, alleging that the death occurred due to the negligence of the doctors. Following the complaint, the hospital administration gave Rs 5 lakh, and the remaining Rs 19 lakh was spent by the parents themselves.

However, the police have registered a case against the hospital management board, and the investigation is underway.

A similar medical negligence incident took place in Karnataka's Raichur, where the parents of a seven-year-old accused a private hospital of using instant adhesive (Fevikwik) instead of sutures to cover a deep wound in the face of the injured boy.

Meanwhile, the victim fell while playing at the marriage hall, and the family rushed the boy to a hospital in the vicinity. The hospital staff in the emergency facility patched him up using adhesive.