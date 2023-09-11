Bengaluru (Karnataka): One-day Bengaluru bandh call, on Monday, given by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations against their non-fulfilment of various long pending demands — partially affected the city transportation service.

Around seven to ten lakh private vehicles, including autorickshaws, taxis, corporate vehicles, airport service, and buses, were off the city roads, causing inconvenience to daily commuters, office goers, and others. Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble was found travelling on a BMTC from the Kempegowda International Aiport Airport to his residence. Kumble shared a photo of his commuting on the BMTC bus on social media.

Protesting members of the Federation vent their ire against some autos and cab drivers, who were found plying their vehicles on the city roads. It is being reported that some auto, cab, and Rapido bike drivers were attacked by the protesters for serving people during the Bandh call.

The city administration to counter the one-day strike by private vehicle operators, had arranged 500 extra buses from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Besides the BMTC buses, additional buses from the Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were also arranged, so that commuters, office goers, and others were not put to inconvenience.

The number of Metro trains was also increased keeping in mind the one-day strike call given. The autorickshaw unions have been demanding a ban on the illegal plying of bike taxis on city roads, which has impacted their income. The protesting members of the Federation were also opposing the Karnataka government's Shakti scheme, wherein women are allowed to travel free in a majority of government-owned buses.

The protesters took out a rally here against app cab bike and taxi service operators. Few auto drivers were found plying their vehicles on the city roads, defying the bandh call given by the Association — as they had to pay EMIs. Protesters stopped such vehicles and forcibly took out keys or deflated tyres of the autos.