BENGALURU BANDH ON SEPT 11 NO AUTOS CABS PRIVATE BUSES

Bengaluru: The private transportation in Bengaluru is set to remain shut as the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations have called a bandh on September 11 over a host of demands. The government transport service and other essential services would remain operational.

The transport unions have protested against the Shakti scheme that entitles free bus travel for women in Karnataka citing loses. The private bus drivers and owners have demanded compensation for their losses along with subsidies.

With unions of autorickshaws, company cabs, airport cabs, school buses, private bus drivers and owners supporting the bandh, commuters are expected to have a harrowing time tomorrow. The buses under KSRTC, BMTC, metro, bike services will however ply as usual.

More than 30 organisations are participating in the bandh. Around 4 lakh autos, 2 lakh taxis, 30,000 goods vehicles, over 6,000 private school vehicles, 90,000 city taxis, corporate company buses will not operate due to the bandh.

Ever since the Shakti scheme was implemented, the private transport industry has been complaining of losses. Prior to Shakti scheme's implementation, 17.48 lakh people used to travel by buses daily. After the scheme came into force, the number of passengers has increased from 24 to 26 lakh but the number of commuters using private vehicles has dipped significantly.

On July 24, the transport unions held a meeting with transport minister Ramalinga Reddy in connection with their problems. Reddy had assured to meet 28 out of their 30 demands within August. He also said that he would discuss the issue with chief minister.

Also Read: Bengaluru-Chennai express highway to become operational by this year-end, says Nitin Gadkari

However, the associations decided to go for the strike as they did not receive any response from the transport minister.