Bengaluru: The state capital is expected to come to a standstill today in view of a 12-hour bandh called by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations in protest against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Many operations in the city will remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm while schools are colleges have declared a holiday. Also, the organisations have appealed the cinema halls, taxis, IT-BT sector, hotel owners to shut down in support of the bandh.

The organisations have decided to take out a massive march from the Town Hall to Freedom Park in the morning. More than 150 organisations have expressed their support for the bandh along with opposition parties including BJP, Janata Dal and Aam Aadmi Party.

Services that are likely to remain closed:

Autos, taxis and private cab services namely Ola and Uber have decided to remain off the roads. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will not ply their buses. Also petrol pumps and industries and commerce sector will stay closed. The markets and shops too are keeping their shutters down. Schools and colleges have announced a holiday today.

Services that would remain open:

All government and private offices will remain operational. Metro services under the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will run according to its normal schedule. Restaurants are likely to remain open as their associations withdrew from the bandh. All emergency services including ambulance, medical stores, hospitals and others will operate as usual.

All pro-Kannada organisations have called for a state-wide Karnataka bandh on Cauvery water dispute on September 29. The bandh will be organised under the Kannada Union. Some pro-Kannada organisations are not supporting today's bandh and have planned to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan.

Bangalore City Collector KA Dayananda said that various organisations of the city have called a bandh on September 26 to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. In view of which, a holiday has been declared in all the schools and colleges in Bengaluru city, Dayananda said in a release.