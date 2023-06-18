Bengaluru (Karnataka): At least 10 passengers, including a two-year-old child, sustained injuries after the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru in Karnataka crashed into a pillar, airport officials said. The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday.

Officials said that the injured were immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment. "Five of the passengers were discharged," they added.

Also read: J&K: Much awaited 'Drop and Go' facility launched at Srinagar airport for hassle-free travel

According to a senior airport official, there were 17 people, including two crew members, in the bus. "At around 5.15 am on Sunday, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of the Bengaluru airport collided with a pole near the T2 arrival exit road, resulting in minor injuries to 10 people. The injured were taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment," the senior official added.

He also said that AI STATS operates the shuttle services at the Bengaluru airport as per the service contract awarded to them by BIAL. "We are working with the operator to investigate the matter and will take all necessary mitigating measures as per the agreement," the senior official said, adding investigation into the incident was currently underway.

According to sources, the bus driver could have dozed off while driving the bus. The Bengaluru Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country and the distance between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 is less than a kilometer.

Also read: Former staffer of IT firm held in Bengaluru for making a hoax bomb threat call