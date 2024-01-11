BELAGAVI FARMER GROWS THREE INCH GRAPES THROUGH HIS OWN EXPERIMENT HUGE DEMAND FROM ABROAD

Belagavi (Karnataka): A farmer in the Basaragi village of Belagavi named Sachin Shivappa Doddamala has been making millions of rupees by cultivating an innovative type of grape known as VSD, which is three-inches long.

On the same plant, a farmer from Maharashtra's Kawatemahakala village also cultivated extraordinary types of grapes. After numerous tests, year after year, the plant was given the name VSD. A three- to four-inch grape crop that Sachin grew has drawn interest from farmers in both states.

At the moment, Sachin's farm has been receiving visits from farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka to tend to the grape crop. Farmers benefit greatly from this VSD type, which yields more than any other grape variety. An acre can produce 20 tons of grapes, with each kg selling for between Rs. 60 and Rs. 80.

The grapefruit is exported to Dubai, America, Australia, and other countries through Mumbai. This grape has also got a huge demand due to its smoothness to eat.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sachin said, "We are also traditionally growing grapes in an area of 70 acres. However, a farmer in the village of Kavatemahaka had grown VSD grapes and experimented with the yield."

He further said, "We brought it from there and first grew it on two acres. Due to the good yield, we are now developing the crop and expanding it in a 10-acre area and are benefiting. The cost of this breed is also low. The lack of disease is also a boon for the farmers."

Additionally, Sachin discussed their strategy for the upcoming years and said, "We are nine brothers. We will work together. By bringing water from a distance of 18 kilometers, we are doing agricultural activities and getting income in this way. This breed has good demand from foreign countries. Middlemen are coming to us to buy grapes. Last year, 4-inch grapes were grown. However, this year, due to extreme weather conditions, the grapes grew 3 inches long."