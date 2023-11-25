BELAGAVI CANTONMENT BOARD CEO FOUND DEAD IN OFFICIAL RESIDENCE POLICE SUSPECT SUICIDE

Belagavi (Karnataka): Tragedy struck the administrative corridors of Belagavi Cantonment Board as the body of CEO K Anand (40) was found at his official government residence in the Camp area of Belagavi. Initial investigations point towards a suspected case of suicide, sending shockwaves. Anand, serving as the CEO of the Board for the past 18 months was found dead in the government quarters, triggering concerns among the local police. He was found dead by house staff on Saturday morning when repeated attempts to contact Anand went unanswered, prompting them to alert the authorities.

Police officers, upon arrival, forcibly entered the premises and discovered the body of the CEO. Pertinently, a note was recovered from Anand's room, the contents of which are currently under scrutiny by the authorities. Belagavi City Police Commissioner SN Siddaramappa said, "A death note was found in Anand's room, and investigations are going on."

"On opening the door, Anand was found dead, with traces of blood from the nose. Adjacent to the bed lay a bottle of poison, indicating a possible cause of his demise", he added. Details surrounding Anand's personal life revealed that he hailed from Tamil Nadu, was unmarried, and his parents resided in his hometown. Living alone in the government-provided residence, Anand's sudden demise has left his family in shock.