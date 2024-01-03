Belagavi(Karnataka): A government employee was arrested on the day of his wedding for allegedly demanding dowry. The incident took place in the Khanapur area of the Belagavi district on Tuesday.

The groom has been identified as Sachin Vitthala Patil, a resident of Hubli who was reportedly sent to Hindalga Prison.

Sachin is an employee (SDC) of the Belagavi District Collector's Office, who was slated to get married on December 31 to a woman from Khanapur taluk village.

Meanwhile, the wedding ceremony commenced on December 31 at Lokmany Marraige Hall in Khanapur. In the meantime, the marriage broke up due to the demand for more dowry. Later on the same day, the bride's family filed a complaint. Following this, the police immediately arrived at the marriage hall, conducted an investigation, and took the groom into custody.

"In the engagement that took place last May, there was talk of giving a dowry of Rs 5 lakh and 50 grams of gold. On December 31, when the marriage ceremony was going on, the groom, Sachin, demanded Rs 10 lakh and 100 grams of jewelry. However, we (the bride's family) refused. The groom insisted that the marriage would not take place unless more dowry was paid. Because of this, we had to inform the Khanapur police," said the bride's family members.