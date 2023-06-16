BCCI PRESIDENT BUYS TRACTOR IN CHAMARAJANAGAR SAYS PLAYERS MUST ADAPT TO ALL FORMATS OF CRICKET

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former all-rounder Roger Binny has bought a tractor in Chamarajanagar on Friday as he is interested in agriculture.

Binny bought the tractor from the Mahindra tractor showroom at Mysore Road in Chamarajanagar. ''Our forefathers were not farmers, but I recently bought a plot of land near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district as I am passionate about agriculture. I want to take up farming activities with this tractor," he said.

Speaking about the World Test Championship final defeat, Binny said that it becomes difficult to understand the pitch when one is playing cricket in a different environment. "India did not play well on the first day during the Test final against Australia. Also, there was a small mistake in team selection. Otherwise, we would have definitely won that match, he said.

Talking about IPL, Binny said: "There is no problem in playing IPL matches or international cricket matches. But, there is a lot of difference between T20, ODI, and Test matches. We should never forget Test cricket. The future of cricket is in Test format. IPL is played for the entertainment of the viewers. Whether it is T20, ODI, or Test, players should be capable of adapting themselves to every format. It is only then that they will be better players."

The owner of the showroom expressed his happiness that Binny has purchased a tractor from their showroom. Arvind Pandey, state head of Mahindra Tractor Company, Maulik Thakkar handed over the key to the BCCI president.