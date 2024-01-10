Bengaluru: A 3rd standard girl in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka has achieved a different feat by reciting 700 shlokas of Bhagavad Gita and has registered her name in the India Book of Records. BC Vainavi, the youngest daughter of Meghana and Channamurthy of Tadasighatta village in Nelamangala taluk, is an accomplished child talent and a prodigy of sorts. Born in 2014, Vainavi has already memorized 700 shlokas of all 18 chapters of Bhagavad Gita in just six months (between March and September 2020) by the age of five.

Apart from that, she has attracted everyone's attention by learning other shlokas, hymns and names of Gods of Hindu culture. The little girl, who is a class 3rd student at Cluny Convent School, Malleswara, Bengaluru, has been praised by all after proving her learning ability in various educational institutions and religious maths forums including Karnataka Sanskrit University since 2020. In 2021, the Department of Women and Child Development, impressed with her rare talent, honored her with the Child Award, Cash prize and Keladi Chennamma Award under the category of Innovation and Logic.

Last year in the month of February, she received the honor of India Book of Records by reciting 60 shlokas of three chapters of Bhagavad Gita in five minutes. Within a month, she was recognized by the Karnataka Achievers Book of Records organization for her exceptional learning ability in many ways with amazing knowledge and memory. Likewise, she received the World Wide Book of Records award in October 2022.

Vainavi has passed the exam in first grade conducted in April 2022 for students who study Bhagavad Gita shlokas for four months from Avadhuta Dattapeeth Sri Satchidananda Ashram in Mysore. Vainavi's parents said that receiving the award and gold medal at Swamiji's 80th Jayanti ceremony is a matter of great pride for them. Vainavi has also passed the reciting test conducted at Sringeri Sharada Peeth in September 2023 for complete memorization of the shlokas of Bhagavad Gita.