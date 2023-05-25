Bengaluru Days after Siddaramaiah took over as the Karnataka chief minister Indira Canteens which were set up during his previous tenure to offer budget meals are heading towards a revivalThe Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika BBMP has decided to write to the chief minister to revise the Canteen s menu and serve delicious dishes In its proposal BBMP will ask the state government to take initiative to improve the quality of food as well as introduce variety in the dishes It has listed more than 10 delicious dishes for the public A range of dishes have been proposed separately for breakfast lunch and dinner Also BBMP has mentioned about providing special menu at lower ratesClose on the heels of the popularity of Tamil Nadu s Amma Canteen that serve meals at discounted rates the then Siddaramaiahled government had opened Indira Canteens in 175 wards in Bengaluru and a selected towns of the state in 2017 However with the passage of time these canteens were mired in controversies over corruption and inflated customer figures Finally the canteens started losing popularity after the BJP formed government in 2019 Of the 175 Indira Canteens currently 163 are functioning Now the Canteen premises are being cleaned in the wake of its revival bid Zonal Commissioners Joint Commissioners Engineers and Health Officers are monitoring the status of Indira Canteens in a zonewise mannerAlso Read No saffronisation moral policing in Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah instructs policeBBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the management of Indira Canteen will be handed over to the concerned zonal commissioners and joint commissioners All zonal commissioners have been instructed to set up teams to carry out the cleaning work at the Canteens by taking support of solid waste management department civic workers and other staff he said No compromise will be made in the quality or taste of food at Indira Canteens he added