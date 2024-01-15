BBMP DEVELOPS APPS FOR CONSERVATION OF GARDENS LAKES IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: The Burhat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation has developed a web link and three mobile apps namely Green Guard, Udyan Mitra and Kere Mitra to inspect and monitor lakes and the greenery for their conservation.

"The city needs a cover of greenery and it is our duty to preserve it. The mobile apps have been prepared by the corporation for the public to participate in the protection of gardens, lakes and preserving the greening," an official of BBMP said.

Under the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Hasiru Rakshak programme was formulated to involve school and college students in planting and nurturing plants on the occasion of the World Environment Day on June 5, 2023.

The program was organised with the aim of creating awareness among students about environment and importance of conservation to Bengaluru, one of the fastest growing cities in the country. Bengaluru Development Minister Shivakumar had recently released these apps and weblinks.

Around 52,015 students of 224 schools and colleges under BBMP planted 1 lakh saplings in 2023-24. These saplings are tagged to the students through the app. Students can log in with the tag ID and get information about the details, growth and nutrition of the tagged saplings. They can register complaints and provide suggestions about the plant's nutrition.

After getting the suggestions, the coordinators and contractors can come forward with the solutions. After nurturing the plants for 3 years, the students will be given 'Hasiru Rakshak' certificates.

The public can view the details of trees planted under BBMP during the year 2023-24 on Hasiru Rakshak web link, hasirurakshaka.bbmpgov.in. One can directly submit a Hasiru Rakshak related complaint to Sahaya 2.0 (Helpa 2.0).

The apps are designed to monitor the maintenance of the parks and carry out daily inspection. During which, photographs relating to various maintenance work including inlet cleaning, garbage sweeping, weeding, lawn moving, trimming and watering trees can be uploaded. The app can help in resolving the complaints much faster. People can view information about the facilities at the parks through https://pms.bbmpgov.in/park.