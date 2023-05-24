Bengaluru Karnataka Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government was trying to lower the morale of the police department in the state Bommai told reporters here that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a meeting on Tuesday had warned the department that they would not allow the saffronisation of the police force The Karnataka Police have a good name in the entire country and the cops have never done saffronisation The duo has decided to implement their agenda and as part of it they have brought down the morale of the police department The Congress has started its appeasement politics from day one of assuming power in the state alleged BommaiFormer Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra alleged that Shivakumar had tried to threaten police officers in the meeting An attempt has been made by the leaders to make the police department a proCongress party he claimed In an apparent dig at Bommai s statements supporting the saffronisation of the police force and moral policing DK Shivakumar asserted that his government will not allow anyone to take law into their handsAlso read No saffronisation moral policing in Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah instructs policeWhile interacting with reporters at Vidhana Soudha Shivakumar on Tuesday said The former Chief Minister had stated why not saffronisation Why not moral policing But we will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands Be it a Congressman or any other political party worker no one should take the law into their hands The law should be protected by the police What I mentioned yesterday in the meeting of police officers was at three or four places the entire staff of the police department had worn clothes representing political agenda instead of the uniform and posed for photographs This is not what the Constitution says and this is not according to the law The Police department has a big image in Karnataka Shivakumar saidHe however refused to comment on a statement by Araga Janendra that he has started dominating over the police officers People have given Araga Janendra and his government a befitting answer in the elections I don t have time to reply to his statements the Deputy Chief Minister said Shivakumar recalled that cabinet minister Priyank Kharge was summoned when he raised the issue of corruption How many people are summoned Why not others Was he targeted because he is a Dalit Congress MLA The police have to work as per law the country comes first Shivakumar statedShivakumar rapped Karnataka police officials and questioned them that they are trying to saffronize the state police department Are you all set to saffronise the police department We will not allow it under our government he asserted We know how police officers came to the police station wearing saffron shawls in Mangaluru Bijapur Vijayapura and Bagalkot and insulted the department You should have come to this meeting wearing a saffron shawl Shivakumar taunted the police officers If it was to be patriotism then they should have come to work wearing the nation flagWe will not allow saffronisation of the police department Shivakumar reiteratedAlso read Won t allow anyone to take law into their hands DK Shivakumar on police officials wearing political outfit s dresses