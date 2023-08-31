Mandya (Karnataka): Former US President Barack Obama will be visiting Karnataka’s Mandya in December this year, along with Dalai Lama to lay the foundation stone of the International Yoga and Meditation Centre.

A delegation led by the President of Bhutayi Trust, Hallegere, Mandya and American doctor, Dr Lakshmi Narasimhamurthy, Mandya District in-charge Minister Cheluvaraya Swamy met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday. The delegation held discussions regarding Barack Obama’s visit to Mandya in December.

Notably, former US president Barack Obama and Tibetan priest Dalai Lama will arrive in the month of December to lay the foundation stone of the International Yoga and Meditation Centre being built by the trust at Hallegere in Mandya. In this context, the delegation requested the government to provide facilities like helipads, roads, drains, electricity, drinking water etc. in Hallegere.

The members of the delegation explained the nature of the work of the centre and said that the centre will be a great contribution not only to Hallegere and Mandya district but to the entire state. They also explained the social work being done by the trust.

In addition, Vidhan Parishad MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, MLAs Ravikumar Ganiga and Babu Bandissidde Gowda, former president of AKKA Kannada organization, Shivamurthy Kilara were part of the delegation and explained the details of the programme to the Chief Minister. Appreciating Bhutayi Trust’s work, CM Siddaramaiah responded positively and assured to hold a meeting with the officials to discuss the relevant issues.

The medical advisor of US President Joe Biden, Dr Vivek Murthy is of Indian origin. He was also a medical advisor to former US President Barack Obama.

Murthy's father, Dr Laxminarasimha Murthy hails from Hallegere in Mandya district. He possesses 13 acres of inherited land and has vowed to develop his motherland.

He has planned to open an international-level Yoga and Meditation Centre at a cost of about Rs 80 crore from Bhutayi Trust. The Murthy family is working for social causes through trust. Recently, LN Murthy was also honoured by various organizations.

The Mandya district administration is also extending full cooperation to the works carried out by the trust. MLA Dinesh Gooligowda had announced to provide a grant of 10 lakh rupees from his MLA's regional development fund to the trust. (ANI)