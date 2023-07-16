BANGLE BAN KARNATAKA GOVT SAYS GUIDELINES ISSUED BY CENTRE

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Sunday clarified that the guideline of banning bangles for midday meal woman workers has been given by the Central government.

A statement from the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Office noted that there has been propaganda that the Congress government had released a guideline banning bangles for midday meal woman workers and false information is spread rapidly in this regard. "In reality, the Central government has released guidelines in connection with the Poshan scheme and banned the wearing of bangles for midday meal woman workers," it said.

"False news is being spread widely that the state government has issued guidelines banning the wearing of bangles by midday meal workers. In reality, the central government has issued a guideline regarding Poshan Yojana and has banned the wearing of bracelets by the workers of the midday meal," tweeted the Official Page of the Chief Minister's Office.

Some sections of the media had reported that the state Department of Education had come up with guidelines banning bangles for women workers who prepare midday meals for school children. This had created controversy and was slowly taking a communal turn, leading to the fact check team of the Congress government declaring that the reports are baseless and the guideline was indeed issued by the Central government.

BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had tweeted about it two days ago. "Another hateful order has come out from the Congress government which is always poisonous against Hindus. It is not known whether the Congressmen who said that those who cook midday meals should not wear bracelets, do they want to wear those bracelets themselves. Shame on your efforts to suppress Hindu rituals."

Responding to Kateel's tweet, the Karnataka Congress said, "Nalin Kumar, who is not aware of the policy rules made by his own government, is a disgrace to the position of MP. In view of health and safety, the central government issued an order in 2020 that the workers of midday meals should not apply nail polish on their hands while cooking and should not wear bangles".

