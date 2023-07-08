Mangaluru (Karnataka) : Due to bad weather, flights arriving from Mumbai and Dubai landed late at the Mangalore International Airport, Kerala, on Saturday morning. In addition, the flight which arrived from Hyderabad could not land at Mangalore airport on time and it had to make several rounds in the air before making the landing finally.

Heavy rains have caused unexpected disruption in air traffic. Incessant rains have been falling in various parts of the state including the coast since last Monday. The rain eased considerably on Friday but soon began again early today. Due to torrential rains, people's lives were thrown out of gear and rain damage occurred in many places.

Four people died due to rain and one person got drowned. Hundreds of houses were surrounded by water. A holiday was declared for schools and colleges from Tuesday to Friday.

Torrential rains for quite a few days have wreaked havoc in the neighbouring State of Kerala. Officials and residents became alert on possible flash floods in different areas and waterlogging in low-lying localities. The Kerala Chief Minister had cautioned the general public to remain alert and stay away from the swollen rivers and streams and water-logged areas till the rains would subside.