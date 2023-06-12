Vijayapura Karnataka Bullfights in Karnatakas Vijayapura district turned tragic after 10 people were injured during the Kara Hunnime celebration a festival for farmers that marks the conclusion of summer and the onset of monsoon This incident happened as the festival celebrations were at their peak at Kakhandaki village of Babaleshwar Taluku Vijayapura district on SaturdayThe injured persons were immediately rushed to the hospital Every year on the occasion of these annual celebrations farmers groom their bulls and prepare them for the races The procession of the bulls will be held accompanied by instrumental music Later the bull contest begins in this village The bull owners vie with one another to gain an upper hand in the racesDuring these races last year a man was killed and five people were injured As the bull races became a popular event in Karnataka during this season people from faroff places would also arrive at these villages to witness these highly competitive bloodspilling races Though objections come up now and then against holding such races that ooze blood the authorities could not take immediate action since it was a matter of local tradition and customAlso Read SC upholds Tamil Nadu Jallikattu law Karnataka Kambala Maharashtra bullock cart raceEven in respect of Tamil Nadu s Jallikattu bull contests a Constitution bench has upheld that Constitutional protection can be given to such animal sports as a traditional and cultural right of the local populations The Supreme Court of India had also held the view that since the bull races were a part of the preservation of the cultural heritage of a particular state there was no necessity to disturb the same