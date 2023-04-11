AMUL MD JAYEN MEHTA RULES OUT COMPETITION WITH KARNATAKAS NANDINI MILK BRAND

Anand (Gujarat): Caught in a political storm ahead of next month's Karnataka elections, Amul managing director Jayen Mehta has ruled out any competition with Karnataka's state brand, Nandini Milk. He said that in fact, there is a good relationship between Amul and Nandini and it will continue in future. This is our small effort to make our products available to our customers through a single platform, Jayen said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jayen Mehta, who is MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMFL - Amul), explained that both Amul and Nandini are cooperatives and that there would be no competition between the two as such. Mehta's clarification came at a time when elections are going to be held in the state of Karnataka on May 10.

With the electioneering in the poll-bound State reaching a feverish pitch, discussions and debates of political parties centred on the likely impact on the interests of the local people with the sale of milk and curd being started by Amul in Karnataka.

Competition between two institutions?

The sale of milk and milk products through cooperatives has emerged as a unique example of the power of cooperatives globally. Jayan Mehta said that while Amul is a farmers' cooperative in Gujarat, KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) is a cooperative in Karnataka. There is no question of competition between two cooperatives and two farmer-owned institutions, he reiterated.

Good relations between Amul and Nandini

Giving further information, Jayen Mehta said that Amul and Nandini have good relations and these will continue further. This is our small effort to make our products available to our customers through a single platform and I would like to reiterate that there is no competition between the two cooperatives, he added.

Regarding the expansion into Karnataka, Jayen said Amul curd and milk products will be sold exclusively through the e- and quick-commerce platforms, which will be launched next week. We also do not sell products through our parlours, he said.

Three products of Amul will be sold in Bengaluru

Jayen Mehta further said that three products of Amul will be sold in Bengaluru - Amul Fresh Toned Milk at Rs 54 per litre, Amul Gold Milk (6% fat) at Rs 64 per litre and Amul Masti Dahi at Rs 30 per 450 grams. The milk will be fresh as it will be packed at our processing plant in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, he said and added that this plant is just 100 km away from Bengaluru.