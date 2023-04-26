Bangalore: While the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections are largely believed to be a bilateral contest between the incumbent BJP and the main opposition Congress, the None of the Above (NOTA) option in the polling is believed to make a huge difference in the seat share as seen during the last assembly election in the state.

The NOTA option is a tool for voters to express their displeasure against the candidates in the fray. Although the voters of the state did not give much preference to NOTA in the last election, the number of voters who went with the option led to some interesting calculations. The NOTA option is placed as one of the options in the list of contesting candidates on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Voters who are not inclined to vote for the candidates in the electoral arena can opt for NOTA.

NOTA in 2018 Karnataka assembly election: The NOTA option was used in 224 constituencies in the 2018 assembly elections in the state. According to official figures, about 3,22,381 voters chose NOTA vote in the last state election, which means that a paltry 0.9% of the total voters chose the option. Likewise, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, about 2.57 lakh voters chose the NOTA option in Karnataka to reject all the candidates in the fray.

While the percentage of voters chosing NOTA does not appear to be substantial, the option ended up being on the fourth spot after three candidates in the list of candidates. An average of 10-15 candidates contested in each constituency last time with the NOTA option getting the highest number of votes after three candidates.

NOTA polls more votes than some national parties: In fact, the NOTA option polled more votes than even some of the national parties and some registered political parties. For instance, against 3,22,381 votes cast for NOTA, only 1,08,592 votes were cast in the last election for the National Party BSP. Likewise, a total of 81,191 votes were cast for CPM and 10,465 for NCP. Only 46,635 votes were cast for the state party JDU.

For the rest of the registered parties, 74,229 votes were cast for the Karnataka Pragyawanta Janata Party, 79,400 for the Swaraj India Party, and 83,071 for the Bharatiya Praja Party, which is way lesser than NOTA.

Narrow win-loss margin: Significantly, the NOTA option is said to have played a key role in the final results of last assembly election. In the last assembly election, the BJP won 104 seats, falling just 9 seats short of reaching the magic figure of 113. In seven constituencies, BJP and Congress had a very narrow margin of victory with analysts pointing out that had it not been for NOTA option, the seats would have gone either way.

In Badami constituency, former CM Siddaramaiah had won by a margin of just 1,696 votes against BJP's Sriramulu while 2007 NOTA votes were polled in this constituency. Similarly, in Gadag constituency, the Congress candidate defeated the BJP candidate by a margin of just 1,868 votes with the same number of 2007 NOTA votes polled on the seat.

In a similar manner, BJP candidates lost by a narrow margin of 555 votes in Hirekerur, 634 in Kundagola and 213 in Muski. At the same time, 972 NOTA votes were cast in Hirekerur, 1,032 in Kundagola and 2,049 NOTA votes in Muski. The Congress had defeated the BJP candidate in the Yallapur constituency by a margin of 1,483 votes while the NOTA votes polled in this constituency was 1421.

Likewise, candidates won by a narrow margin of 2,331 votes in Athani, 2,679 in Bellary, 2,850 in Yamakanamaradi and 2,775 in Vijayanagar. Although the NOTA vote share was smaller than the win-loss margin in these constituencies, it had little effect on the outcome.