ALLIANCE NECESSARY TO SAVE REGIONAL PARTY HD DEVE GOWDA CONFIRMS JD S BJP TIE UP IN 2024 LOK SABHA POLLS

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Sunday officially confirmed the party's alliance with the BJP. Announcing that JD(S) will fight together with the BJP, Gowda said that the alliance is necessary to save the regional party.

''I have been fighting for the welfare of JD(S) for the last 40 years. Alliance with BJP is now necessary to save our regional party'', Gowda said at a part workers' meeting at Bengaluru's palace grounds. His announcement came soon after BJP parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa said that the two parties will contest polls together.

''I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. To campaign for Lok sabha elections, I can go to all areas of the state on a wheel chair. I don't hate anyone. In Karnataka, the regional party will be saved by the verdict of the people. I will appeal to the people of Karnataka to vote for the alliance,'' he said.

He said that he is being accused of contacting BJP leaders in Delhi in secret. "I will not analyze the leaders of this state who have morals and those who don't. Kumaraswamy's health condition has deteriorated and we thought about what to do. Then we decided to call a meeting today. Only the workers who have come here have the power to save JD(S). This party needs to be saved, I have worked for this party for 40 years''. Gowda said.

He said that the BJP leaders had contacted me. "Earlier when Kumaraswamy met BJP leaders, he did not agree even though PM Modi assured to make him the chief minister. Kumaraswamy refused the offer and told them that it doesn't matter if he doesn't get power but, he won't hurt his father. Now, an alliance is necessary for saving our party," said Gowda.

Gowda said that there has not been any discussions on seat sharing yet. "I have told the BJP leaders that Vijayapur and Bidar can be won only if our party supports them. We have our votes in Chikkaballapur constituency too. Kumaraswamy will finally discuss and decide how many constituencies will be allotted," he added.

Earlier in 2018, JD(S) had a seat sharing agreement with Congress and had waived the farmers' loan amounting to Rs 28,000 crore. "When Atal Bihari Vajpayee offered to make me the Prime Minister I had refused," he said adding: ''I am in pain, this party needs to be saved. I will not do politics for the problems of my state."