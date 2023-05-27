Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to 24 new ministers in the expansion of the Siddharamaiah cabinet on Saturday. Siddaramaiah has retained the finance portfolio, which he had held during his 2013–18 term as chief minister as well. He will also be in charge of crucial portfolios, including personnel, administrative reforms, state Intelligence and information departments.

Shivakumar has been made in charge of the crucial Bengaluru city development portfolio, along with major and medium Irrigation projects. With this, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has got the full strength of the cabinet in the state. Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking after the oath-taking ceremony, Siddaramaiah said all the 34 cabinet berths have been filled with an intention to impart a new touch to governance in the state. He said the decision to fill all the sanctioned ministerial posts was taken to fulfil the promises made by the Congress in its election manifesto.

"A full-fledged cabinet has been formed in the state. Apart from the Chief Minister, 33 posts have also been filleD," he told reporters. Explaining the nature of the state cabinet, the Chief Minister said that it is a mix of new and old faces. He said that those legislators who won for the first time were not made ministers.

"The government should fulfil the promise we have given. People want change. This cabinet was formed with a view to give a new shape to the administration," Siddaramaiah explained. The Chief Minister hit out at the opposition, which has been mounting pressure to implement the five guarantees that the Congress has promised.

"The opposition parties have not fulfilled their promise. We have fulfilled our vows in the past. We will continue to do the same. It has been instructed to table the details of the five guarantees in the next cabinet meeting," Siddaramaiah said. He added that the five-party guarantees would be discussed, approved and implemented soon.

Here is the full list of Ministers and the portfolios allotted to them in the Karnataka Government: