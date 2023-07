Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a highly skilled maneuver, the pilot of a private aircraft made an emergency landing with a failed nose-landing gear at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport, authorities said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a private aircraft, with its pilot and co-pilot having no passengers on board, took off from HAL to Kempegowda International airport, Bengaluru but the aircraft developed a technical snag with its nose-landing gear. After noticing the gear failure, the pilot decided to return to the HAL Airport.

Authorities, who were alerted by the pilot, had spread a layer of fire suppression foam on the runway to reduce damage as the flight's nose came in contact with the runway. Visuals emerging of the landing showed the pilot balancing the aircraft on two wheels keeping the private plane's nose in the air. After the aircraft touched down, the nose crashed on the runway with a splash of foam. Both the pilot and co-pilot escaped unhurt. The airport authorities had also put the fire fighters on alert.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an official statement, said, “A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector 'HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL' was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn't be retracted after take-off.” "The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in up position. There were two pilots, and no passengers were on board," the DGCA said.

Also read: Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing due to first-time passenger's ill health