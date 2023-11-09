Hubbali (Karnataka): Age is just a number, turning the quotation into reality, a 63-year-old Chartered Accountant entered the India Book of Records after cycling 5,000 km in 100 days in Karnataka's Hubbali. Gurumurthy Matarangimath peddalled 5,000 km for 100 days continuously between 4 am and 8 am. He covered the total distance from May 11 to May 18.

Gurumurthy cycled 50 km daily for 100 days covering a total distance of 5,000 km from May 11 to May 18. He used to cover 50 km on his cycle every day between 4 am and 8 am. After achieving this feat, he expressed happiness that his name was registered in the India Book of World Records. Before this, he won many awards from Hubli Bicycle Club in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He has also served as the President of Hubli Bicycle Club.

Gurumurthy Matarangimath was interested in many sports and used to play cricket, volleyball, football and tennis. However, at the age of 60, he developed a foot corn and could not even walk, but he wanted to overcome the health problem. Then, he noticed a man cycling near his residence and he, too, started cycling to keep fit.