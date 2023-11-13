Mandya (Karnataka): A software engineer has finally managed to get the construction of a drainage line in front of his house started, following intervention of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Mandya in Karnataka. BS Chandrasekhar from Halebudanur village in Mandya taluk had written to the PMO after failing to get any assistance from gram panchayat officials despite submitting several letters in the last three years.

Around 10 years back, an effort was initiated to construct a drain in this area. But, the work got stalled mid-way leaving 30 metres unfinished. Four years ago Chandrasekhar built a house here and since then he has been approaching the local gram panchayat authorities to complete the construction. However, despite writing several letters, the gram panchayat failed to respond.

Frustrated after failing to get any help, he wrote to the PMO through the centralised public grievance redress portal on June 5. Chandrasekhar wrote that there is a severe sewerage problem in his locality. The obnoxious smell coupled with rising mosquito-borne diseases were making it difficult for him to live here.

Soon after, the PMO instructed K Sushila, Secretary to the Government, to take action on the basis of the complaint. The official in turn informed Mandya Taluk Panchayat to start the construction work.

Chandrasekhar is a software engineer in a company in Bengaluru and has been working from home post Covid pandemic. He said that he had requested the Budanur Gram Panchayat to construct the remaining portion of the drainage in front of his house. It was decided at the village meeting that the work would be started but nothing happened due to the local politics, he added. Also, he had lodged a complaint at the Mandya Zilla Panchayat Grievance Authority but even then no action was taken.