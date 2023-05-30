ADGP B DAYANANDA APPOINTED AS NEW BENGALURU POLICE COMMISSIONER

Bengaluru: Days after Congress registered an emphatic victory in the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections, the state government on Tuesday transferred Bengaluru City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy and appointed Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) B Dayananda in his place.

Pratap Reddy has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the internal security division. Besides, the government also posted Dr MA Saleem, an Additional DGP-rank traffic special commissioner, as the DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). ADGP KV Sharath Chandra, who headed the CID, has been transferred to the ADGP (Intelligence). MA Saleem has been promoted from Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, to tackle the burgeoning traffic problem in the city.

Earlier, former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood took charge as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre has replaced Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, whose two-year tenure as CBI chief ended today.

Praveen Sood, an IPS officer of 1986 Batch (Karnataka cadre) took over as Director, of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Before joining, he was serving as Karnataka DGP. Praveen Sood has served in various important positions during his long tenure of about 37 years in the IPS.

Praveen Sood has worked as an advisor to the Government of Mauritius. He has supervised the investigation of high-profile cases involving high net-worth individuals and cases having inter-state and international ramifications and also the investigation and detection of crime, including Cyber Crime and Information Technology.