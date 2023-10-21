Mandya (Karnataka): In a bizarre incident, a woman sold her husband to another woman for Rs 5 lakhs. In the Bollywood movie 'Judaai', the heroine, Sri Devi, sells her husband (Anil Kapoor) to a woman (Urmila Matondkar) for Rs 2 crore as the latter loves him and was ready to offer any amount to get married to him. A similar incident took place in a village near Mandya in Karnataka.

The housewife found out that her husband was having an affair with a local woman. One day the woman caught her husband and another woman in a compromising position in their house. Both the women had a heated argument and the duo reached the panchayat.

The other woman, who had an extramarital affair, said the woman's husband had taken Rs 5 lakhs from her. The woman asked her paramour's wife to pay Rs 5 lakhs and take her husband.

In turn, the woman said, "I don't want such a husband, give me Rs 5 lakhs and keep my husband with you. Then the other woman sought one month to pay the money. The housewife readily agreed to that." However, panchayat representatives and villagers were surprised to see the compromise and agreement reached between the women.